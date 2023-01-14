Deadline nears for Vernon Parish property buyout program

LEESVILLE, La. - Vernon Parish residents have until Friday to sign up for a program that will buy property damaged by last year's flooding.



The program, being offered through the Vernon Police Jury and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, is being funded by a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It will offer residents living in a flood zone the fair market value for their property before March's devastating floods struck.



Parish secretary Belinda Diehl tells The American Press the program is voluntary. She says residents who sign up by Friday will reserve the right to change their minds and remove themselves later.



The Police Jury will submit its application for the grant Feb. 13.