90°
Latest Weather Blog
Deadline is Wednesday for in-person, mail-in voter registration
BATON ROUGE - Those yet to register to vote have until Wednesday to submit their information by mail or in person ahead of next month's Louisiana elections.
Registration can be done at any area Office of Motor Vehicles.
While the Sept. 13 deadline applies to mail-in and in-person registrations, the deadline for online registration is later this month. Those choosing to register online can do so through Sept. 23.
Click here to access the Secretary of State's voter registration portal.
The statewide election -- including races for governor, state legislative offices and many city and parish positions -- is set for Oct. 14.
Trending News
RELATED: Candidates tackle issues, as well as absent opponent, in gubernatorial debate
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George Fire Department gets new Sprint Trucks to help with emergency...
-
Man arrested after allegedly raping LSU student in her dorm room
-
Homeowners say squatter who tried to sell their house is out on...
-
Mom claims EBR teacher groomed her son for years as school officials...
-
Southern grad student, 79, murdered inside his own home; family pleading for...