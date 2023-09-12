Deadline is Wednesday for in-person, mail-in voter registration

BATON ROUGE - Those yet to register to vote have until Wednesday to submit their information by mail or in person ahead of next month's Louisiana elections.

Registration can be done at any area Office of Motor Vehicles.

While the Sept. 13 deadline applies to mail-in and in-person registrations, the deadline for online registration is later this month. Those choosing to register online can do so through Sept. 23.

Click here to access the Secretary of State's voter registration portal.

The statewide election -- including races for governor, state legislative offices and many city and parish positions -- is set for Oct. 14.

