DCFS receives approval to begin Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in eight parishes following Hurricane Francine

BATON ROUGE — DCFS has received approval to begin Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) operations for eight parishes.

The parishes that were declared eligible for assistance are Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. Mary and Terrebonne.

Residents of the approved parishes should apply for DSNAP by phone on their assigned day by last name. Application hours are 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Day 1 (Wednesday, Sept. 25) –A-G

Day 2 (Thursday, Sept. 26) – H-M

Day 3 (Friday, Sept. 27) – N-Z

Day 4 (Monday, Sept. 30) – Open to all

Day 5 (Tuesday, Oct. 1) – Open to all

Ascension residents can call 1-888-LAHELPU (1-888-524-3578) to apply for DSNAP on their designated day.

Vulnerable groups, including the elderly and disabled, who are unable to apply over the phone can apply in person at the DCFS Ascension Economic Stability office located in Gonzales at 1078 E Worthy St.

Approved applicants will receive an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card through the mail.

Recipients in Ascension Parish who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to power outages of at least 24 hours or other impacts from Hurricane Francine can apply for replacements. SNAP households in Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes - who are not already receiving the maximum monthly benefit - will automatically receive supplemental benefits for a maximum of one month.