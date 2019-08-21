75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Daycare under investigation after child found wandering near roadway

2 hours 45 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 August 21, 2019 2:44 PM August 21, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - An early learning center in Ascension Parish is being investigated after a passerby found a small boy walking aimlessly through a parking lot.

Video posted on social media around noon shows the small child outside the Little Learner's Preparatory Academy in Gonzales. In the video, a good Samaritan is seen corralling the child out of the nearby roadway and guiding him back toward the building. 

The Department of Education confirmed it is looking into the incident.

WBRZ reached out to the center for comment, but our calls went unanswered.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days