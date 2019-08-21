75°
Daycare under investigation after child found wandering near roadway
GONZALES - An early learning center in Ascension Parish is being investigated after a passerby found a small boy walking aimlessly through a parking lot.
Video posted on social media around noon shows the small child outside the Little Learner's Preparatory Academy in Gonzales. In the video, a good Samaritan is seen corralling the child out of the nearby roadway and guiding him back toward the building.
The Department of Education confirmed it is looking into the incident.
WBRZ reached out to the center for comment, but our calls went unanswered.
