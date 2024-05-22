David Patrick returns to Baton Rouge as LSU men's basketball associate coach

BATON ROUGE — LSU men's basketball has hired Sacramento State head coach David Patrick to join the coaching staff as an associate head coach, head coach Matt McMahon announced Wednesday.

Patrick, who served as Sacramento State's coach for two years, is returning to LSU after a stint on coach Johnny Jones' staff from 2012 to 2016. Patrick will be LSU's second new assistant coach this spring, following McMahon's hire of Jalen Courtney-Williams from Creighton last month.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome David Patrick and his family to our LSU coaching staff,” McMahon said in a statement. “He is an outstanding basketball coach and an elite recruiter who has impacted winning at every stop on his journey. Coach Patrick brings tremendous experience and success to our program. He has been a Division I Head Coach, an assistant coach for the Australian National Team winning a bronze medal in the 2021 Olympics, and has coached in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds of the NCAA Tournament."

Patrick, who is also the godfather of former LSU star and current Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons, has also served as an assistant coach at Saint Mary's University, TCU, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

"I love Coach Patrick’s investment in player development and in building relationships. He has recruited and helped to develop multiple NBA Draft picks throughout his career. I look forward to the new ideas, solutions, and energy he will bring to our program. We can’t wait to get started this summer," McMahon said.