Dave Baker - Meteorologist
Before beginning his long television career, Dave studied meteorology at Western Illinois University. While in school, he volunteered as a radar operator with the county Civil Defense, tracking storms and relaying spotter reports to the National Weather Service. In 1989, when the university launched its own television station, Dave was part of the very first live, local newscast.
After graduating in 1991, Dave joined WTWO-TV in Terre Haute, Indiana, as the morning meteorologist. There, he covered multiple tornado outbreaks and one of the region’s coldest snaps on record, with temperatures dropping to -31°F.
Drawn to the Gulf Coast, Dave moved to Lafayette, Louisiana, where he became a cornerstone of the KATC weather team. In 1995, he earned the American Meteorological Society’s Broadcast Seal of Approval. For nearly three decades, viewers in Acadiana woke up to his morning forecasts, and they turned to him during some of Louisiana’s most significant disasters. Dave earned multiple Associated Press honors, including awards for Best Weather and Best Severe Weather Coverage.
In 2024, Dave transitioned to independent digital media, launching his YouTube channel, Acadiana Weather Today, to deliver timely, localized weather updates directly to his audience.
Dave and his wife, Margo, have raised four sons and, in 2024, celebrated the arrival of their first granddaughter.
