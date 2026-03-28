Two taken to hospital after shooting on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Sycamore Street, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Emergency officials said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, while the second person had another injury.

Officials on the scene said they believed the shooting to be a targeted attack, with the gunshot wound victim seriously injured, but "not in critical condition."

No other information was immediately available.