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Two taken to hospital after shooting on Sycamore Street
BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Sycamore Street, officials confirmed to WBRZ.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Emergency officials said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, while the second person had another injury.
Officials on the scene said they believed the shooting to be a targeted attack, with the gunshot wound victim seriously injured, but "not in critical condition."
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No other information was immediately available.
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