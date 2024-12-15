Daniels passes for 2 TDs and Commanders outlast Saints 20-19 on New Orleans' failed 2-point try

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw two first-half touchdown passes to Terry McLaurin, and the Washington Commanders narrowly held off a rally by Spencer Rattler and the Saints, winning 20-19 on Sunday when New Orleans failed on a 2-point conversion with no time left.

Daniels, returning to play in Louisiana a year after winning the Heisman Trophy with LSU, completed 25 of 31 passes for 226 yards. He also ran for 66 yards, highlighted by a first-down scramble on third-and-14 to set up a third-quarter field goal by the recently signed Greg Joseph that put the Commanders (9-5) ahead 17-0.

But Rattler relieved starting quarterback Jake Haener and nearly carried the Saints (5-9) to victory. After Joseph missed a 54-yard field goal with 1:55 to go, Rattler led a 56-yard drive and threw a 1-yard TD pass to Foster Moreau as time expired.

Interim coach Darren Rizzi went for the win, but Rattler could not complete his pass to tightly covered tight end Juwan Johnson — and the Saints fell to 0-4 without quarterback Derek Carr, who was concussed and injured his left, non-throwing hand a week earlier.

Washington helped New Orleans stay in the game with a combination of penalties (nine for 84 yards) and missed opportunities.

McLaurin had seven catches for 73 yards, but was overthrown while open deep down the middle in the fourth quarter. He later got his hands on, but could not control, a long pass down the sideline.

Rattler passed for 135 yards and a touchdown after replacing Haener, a second-year pro who made his first career start. Haener completed just four of 10 passes for 49 yards and was intercepted.

Rattler led all four of New Orleans’ scoring drives, the first of which ended with receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. passing to running back Alvin Kamara for a 21-yard touchdown that made it 17-7. Field goals of 41 and 51 yards by Blake Grupe cut Washington’s lead to 20-13.

Daniels took eight sacks, although a couple of those came when he ran out of bounds for no gain.

Washington opened the scoring on a play resembling sandlot football, with Daniels rolling left to elude defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, nearly falling down as he ducked away from defensive tackle Brian Bresee, and then throwing over the outstretched arms of linebacker Pete Werner. McLaurin caught it while running across the end zone and held on while colliding hard with three players — teammate Brian Robinson Jr. and defenders Alontae Taylor and Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Injuries

Commanders: TE Zach Ertz left with concussion symptoms after his one-handed catch across the middle in the second quarter gave Washington a first-and-goal at the 4, setting up McLaurin’s second TD catch. ... C Tyler Biadasz was added to the injury report with an illness on Saturday and was ruled out shortly before kickoff. ... S Jeremy Chinn was hurt while assisting on a tackle in the fourth quarter.

Saints: RB Alvin Kamara was checked for a groin injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. ... McKinstry was treated for an unspecified injury in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Commanders: Host Philadelphia next Sunday.

Saints: Visit Green Bay on Monday, Dec. 23.