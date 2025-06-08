78°
Dance concert celebrates Juneteenth with eye on history, faith, culture

Sunday, June 08 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority presented a dance concert Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth and promote social justice.

Cynthia Dunlap organized the performance, which was called "Movement for the People."

"It's a feeling of excitement. When you think about Black history, you think about February, but we're going past that, "Dunlap said. "You think about what is the reason for Juneteenth - the emancipation of slaves, so when you look at the movement through dance, we have it all year long."
Roxi Victorian choreographed the performance.
"One of my favorite pieces that the audience will view is a piece called 'Testify,' which honors Black Christian and church traditions and the history of the Black church, and social justice movements. Another piece is called 'African Rhythms,' which honors our international tradition and roots in Africa."
The event at Frank Hayden Fine Arts Theater at Southern University was a partnership with the sorority, the university's dance minor program and the Nyama Contemporary Dance Company.

