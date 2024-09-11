Damage reports come in in East Baton Rouge Parish from Hurricane Francine

BATON ROUGE — Hurricane Francine caused damage Wednesday in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The National Weather Service reported that a metal roof had been taken off a building in the Gardere area and landed in a neighbor's yard.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, there were 10,000 power outages reported in the parish, out of 222,000 utility customers, or about 4.6 percent.

At around 7:14 p.m., BRPD noted a tree blocking all four north and south lanes on the 900 block of North Foster Drive.

