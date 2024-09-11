73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Damage reported in Ascension Parish as Hurricane Francine crosses Louisiana

1 hour 43 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, September 11 2024 Sep 11, 2024 September 11, 2024 7:30 PM September 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — Damage was reported as Hurricane Francine impacted Ascension Parish on Wednesday. 

Tree fallen through house on South Augusta Avenue in Gonzales

Click the icons below for resources for Francine: 

          

        

Stay tuned to Channel 2 for more storm coverage. Click here to stream our 24-hour newscast.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days