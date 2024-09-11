73°
Latest Weather Blog
Damage reported in Ascension Parish as Hurricane Francine crosses Louisiana
DONALDSONVILLE — Damage was reported as Hurricane Francine impacted Ascension Parish on Wednesday.
Tree fallen through house on South Augusta Avenue in Gonzales
Click the icons below for resources for Francine:
Stay tuned to Channel 2 for more storm coverage. Click here to stream our 24-hour newscast.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10
-
LSU defeats Nicholls State 44-21 in their home opener