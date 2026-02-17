Latest Weather Blog
New Roads Mardi Gras kicking off at 10 a.m. - Everything you need to know before you hit the route
NEW ROADS - With more than 100,000 people expected in New Roads on Mardi Gras Day, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux spoke with WBRZ Tuesday morning about preps ahead of Tuesday's parade.
The Community Center Carnival Club of Pointe Coupee's 104th parade will roll at 10 a.m., with the Lion's Club's 82nd parade rolling behind it at 1 p.m.
Sheriff Thibodeaux said the sheriff's office has gotten law enforcement from across the state to work the celebration.
"We're going to have a lot of safety things put in place today for New Roads Mardi Gras," he said.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux told parade-goers headed to New Roads for the festivities to arrive early and to be prepared to stay the whole day.
"Once these parade routes are closed, the entire roads will be closed all day," Sheriff Thibodeaux said. "You cannot leave after the first parade is over with. So once you come to New Roads Mardi Gras, you're here for the whole day, and the roads will not be reopened till about 4:30 or so."
Thibodeaux says there is a large parking area near the football field by Community Street.
