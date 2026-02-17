Two students arrested for fighting teachers on back-to-back days at Istrouma High School

BATON ROUGE — Two Istrouma High School students were arrested for fighting school faculty on consecutive days, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Last Tuesday, 18-year-old Jordan George was arrested for battery of a school teacher. The next day, 17-year-old Tyra Tillman was arrested on the same charge.

According to arrest documents, George was caught walking through the hallways when he was supposed to be in class and lied about which teacher's class he was supposed to be in.

When the teacher did not back up his alibi, George allegedly threatened and chest bumped the teacher, who was about 180 pounds smaller than George. The affidavit says the two began to wrestle before being broken up by other students.

An arrest affidavit for Tillman says she went to a classroom to fight a 15-year-old student, but when she got there, an 80-year-old teacher was blocking the doorway. Tillman allegedly pushed the teacher to the ground, walked in and fought the student.

EBR Schools did not immediately reply to a request for comment.