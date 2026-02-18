Latest Weather Blog
'Moms Demand Action' hold vigil to speak out against gun violence
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday night, dozens of victims' families, law enforcement officers and residents joined activist group "Moms Demand Action" to remember those who've lost their lives to gun violence.
The vigil comes on the 34th anniversary of the murder of Marlon Wells, 17, who was shot to death in a dispute over a girl outside of Glen Oaks High School.
His sister, Doris Wells Mullen, worries shootings have only increased in the three decades since her brother's death.
"We need to step up and let them know that, you know what, we need to stop," Mullen said. "We need to stop the murdering. We need to stop the violence. We're tearing families apart."
Organizers handed out free gun locks for people who wanted to secure their weapons. Moms Demand Actions say they want to change laws, requiring more responsible gun ownership.
