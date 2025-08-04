92°
Dalrymple Drive to be closed overnight as crews move equipment
BATON ROUGE — Dalrymple Drive will be closed Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Dalrymple will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from East Lakeshore Drive to March Street. The closure, which lasts until 7 a.m. Tuesday, is to allow crews to move equipment.
Traffic will be detoured to Highland Road, officials said.
