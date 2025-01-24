Customers urged to shop, eat local after snow causes days-long closures

BATON ROUGE - After a snowstorm briefly hit the pause button on daily life in South Louisiana, businesses are opening back up.

Most locally owned restaurants and shops have been closed for at least two days after the second-coldest day and second-highest snowfall on record, which led to lost wages and revenue. In the service industry, even missing one shift can be detrimental for those who rely on tips.

"I'm glad that this freeze happened when it happened. If it had been like a week sooner I would've been sore out of luck with like bills and things," said Jadyn Hampton, a college student who serves at the Rock-n-Sake sushi restaurant.

Servers like Hampton are crossing their fingers for a good weekend because rent is right around the corner. The restaurant reopened briefly Thursday night with a limited menu.

Delivery delays are affecting restaurants and grocery stores as well. Tuna and smoked salmon were among the items not available at the sushi restaurant during Friday's lunch service.

"We did do some altered hours as well as we cut down our staff a lot last night just to help make everybody make a little bit more money and it worked out in our favor," Hampton said.

Across Perkins Road, Bella Bella Boutique is also playing "catch up" from the cold. Owner Elise Decoteau said online shopping held steady, but she missed out on storefront revenue this week.

"Wasn't a total loss but certainly not as good as the days when we have the open storefronts for sure," Decoteau said.

The beginning of the year is already difficult for retail stores, Decoteau explained. The aftermath of Christmas splurging and dreary January weather put a damper on spending.

"I like to say my customers are solar-powered. They like to come out when it's sunny!" Decoteau said.

The good news: customers are already coming out in droves to eat and shop.

"CC" Henson, general manager of Rock-n-Sake said she's expecting a packed restaurant this weekend.

"I think people kinda have some cabin fever and are wanting to get out. I don't think people prepared for that much snow," Henson said.

Henson urged people to patronize locally owned small businesses to get the economy back on track.

"When it comes to shopping local or eating locally, we have to rely on the community. It's so important that not only do you guys show us love but that that love is shown in return. It's a circle. We all have to rely on one another and work together with it," Henson said.