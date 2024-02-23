72°
Cupid to perform at BRCC during basketball game against SU-Shreveport Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College Bears men’s and women’s basketball teams will play a doubleheader Saturday against Southern University - Shreveport, where singer and songwriter Cupid will perform "Cupid Shuffle".
Both the men’s and women’s teams will be playing in their final home game of the regular season with both teams still in the hunt to capture the Louisiana Community College Athletic Conference Championship.
The women’s game will tip off at 2 p.m., and the men’s game will follow at 4 p.m.
