72°
Latest Weather Blog
Crumbl Cookies opening location in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - A new cookie spot is coming to Juban Crossing.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday that Crumbl Cookies will be making their way to Denham Springs off Interstate 12 near Juban Road.
Trending News
Franchisee Colton Jorgenson told The Advocate another spot in Gonzalez in Heritage Crossing is in the works.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2,000 home development in Denham Springs approved by parish, despite citizens concerns
-
Proposed bill requires chemical plants to monitor, share air quality data to...
-
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants' sacrifice is saving the Tigers season
-
Land in Central to be cleared as community expands
-
Data shows homicide rate is down 35%, lowest since 2017
Sports Video
-
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants' sacrifice is saving the Tigers season
-
Catholic baseball blanks John Curtis 10-0 in opening game of DI quarterfinals
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...