Crowds fill Louisiana Capitol hallways to oppose removal of majority Black district

BATON ROUGE - Protesters packed the hallways outside the Senate hearing room at the Louisiana State Capitol. Lawmakers debated new congressional maps that could eliminate one of the state's two majority-Black districts.

The debate followed the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on April 29th that struck down Louisiana's current congressional map. The court ruled lawmakers could not use race to draw the maps, but could base them on party politics.

Lawmakers inside the committee room debated four different bills, each with slightly different boundaries for Louisiana's six congressional districts. Outside, protesters filled the hallways shoulder to shoulder, chanting for "JUSTICE," "WHO'S HOUSE," and "OUR HOUSE."

Protesters came from all around Louisiana to push lawmakers to keep two majority-black districts while drawing new congressional lines.

"Whether you're on the opposing side or whatever side that you're on, I just think it's important for people to utilize their voices or whatever side they're on. Voting is important. Your voice matters. Your vote matters. People matter. Everybody matters." Hayden said.

One protester said the day was about more than maps.

"Today is about democracy. Today is about whether or not minority voters will have representation in this state," they said.

One protester said the goal was for lawmakers to hear the testimony being given inside the room.

"What we're hoping is that through so much of the testimony that has been given today, they are hearing and starting to understand that the people really do want to continue to have full representation for the 30 percent of voters in this state that are African-American," the protester said.