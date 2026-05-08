Discussions over Louisiana's congressional districts heat up at Capitol

BATON ROUGE — Several lawmakers met at the Louisiana Capitol on Friday to discuss the redrawing of congressional maps as the Supreme Court ruled that Louisiana's current maps are racially gerrymandered.

Governor Jeff Landry signed an executive order suspending the U.S. House primary elections on April 30, leading to several lawsuits being filed as people claimed that mail-in ballots had already been cast.

While no voting happened in Friday's meeting, public testimony got intense as State Senator Troy Carter asked whether votes had already been counted at the time of the suspension. The committee refused to answer his question.

The meeting turned into a screaming match as Carter suggested that the bills being proposed by Senator Jay Morris were discriminatory.

"He suggests that he's not racist. I suggest we take a look at his work," Carter said as officials on the committee attempted to turn off his microphone.

Protestors against the maps that would remove the second majority minority district began chanting as bills were discussed. At one point, the protestors attempted to enter the room, preventing members of the press from leaving.

We'll have more from today's hearing in our newscasts.