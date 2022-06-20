94°
Cross remains standing after Texas church burns down
BRIDGEPORT, Texas - Little remained of a Texas church after a fire claimed most of the building June 17, but a cross still stood, burned but upright.
"A devastating loss to our community, but a sight to behold," read a Facebook post from Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department, one of the several departments that responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire is reportedly still under investigation.
