Cross remains standing after Texas church burns down

By: Sarah Lawrence

BRIDGEPORT, Texas - Little remained of a Texas church after a fire claimed most of the building June 17, but a cross still stood, burned but upright.

"A devastating loss to our community, but a sight to behold," read a Facebook post from Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department, one of the several departments that responded to the fire. 

The cause of the fire is reportedly still under investigation. 

