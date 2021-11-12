58°
Crews working to put out blaze near downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews are working to get a house fire under control in the 1200 block of Convention Street.
According to authorities, EMS is standing by, but there are no reported injuries yet.
This is a developing story.
