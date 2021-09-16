Crews using new 'aqua gator' to clear storm debris out of local waterways

DONALDSONVILLE - Crews who are working to clean storm debris out of clogged waterways across Ascension Parish are using a new tool that gets the job done quicker.

It's called the "Aqua-Gator" and it's only a month old.

The machine allows them to easily lift fallen trees, cut them, and load them onto a small barge to get them out of the area.

"It's all about the drainage. It's just so people don't flood anymore. Nobody wants to flood anymore, so we're doing everything we can to prevent that," supervisor Ron Landry said.

Landry is in charge of keeping up with the maintenance of waterways in Ascension Parish, and he's been pretty busy lately.

"We're pulling trees, debris, and whatever is in the waterway to open it up," he said.

On Thursday, crews used the machine to clear debris out of Bayou Lafourche in order to make sure water has a place to go.

"Prior to having it, we had to go out to big trees with boats, chains, and machines from the top of the banks. It was a lot of hazards involved with that. This machine now is much safer for our employees and is very efficient," said Ron Savoy, director of the Department of Public Works.

So far, they've removed about 100 trees from canals across the parish.

"We're going to continue this effort and work around the clock until we get our system back restored," Savoy said.