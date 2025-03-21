44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews respond to vacant house fire on Smiley Street in Baton Rouge

1 hour 27 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 1:38 AM March 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge fire department responded to a vacant house fire on Smiley Street.

The fire happened around 10:15 Thursday night.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire within minutes, before it spread to the neighboring homes.

Fire officials said that no one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days