44°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews respond to vacant house fire on Smiley Street in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge fire department responded to a vacant house fire on Smiley Street.
The fire happened around 10:15 Thursday night.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire within minutes, before it spread to the neighboring homes.
Fire officials said that no one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: Suspect in shooting outside OLOL arrested Wednesday night on Mississippi River...
-
Fire hydrant testing begins across Livingston, leaves potential water and pipe issues...
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Jones Creek Road
-
Louisiana superintendents trying to determine if they will lose funding following Trump...
-
Former Southern interim chancellor Margaret Ambrose dead at 81, university says
Sports Video
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...
-
LSU baseball bringing their arsenal of arms on their first SEC road...
-
Southern baseball falls to Incarnate Word 19-11 in mid-week matchup
-
Southern Lady Jags hoops team ready for NCAA opener