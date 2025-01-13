51°
Crews respond to overnight fire at apartment complex

Monday, January 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Ten people were present at an apartment complex on North 22nd Street when one of the units caught fire. 

The fire happened overnight and crews were called to the complex shortly before 10 p.m.. Firefighters found smoke coming from one of the units and a fire in that unit's kitchen. 

The rest of the building sustained smoke and water damage. For safety purposes, electricity was cut to that unit and the Red Cross was called to assist the 10 displaced residents. 

No one was injured and fire investigators are working to determine the cause. 

