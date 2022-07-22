79°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews battling inferno at junior high gym in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - Crews were called to a massive fire at a junior high gymnasium late Friday morning.
Photos of the blaze showed a plume of smoke billowing from the gym at Live Oak Junior High on Old LA Highway 16. Officials with the school system said there were no reported injuries.
It is unclear what caused the fire.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Massive fire at Live Oak Junior High
-
Power outages around BR area take out lights, stall traffic in busy...
-
Street flooding reported on Scenic Highway
-
Teens who led police on high-speed chase through Livonia couldn't be jailed...
-
Ascension Parish officials plan new roundabout near Prairieville High School