79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews battling inferno at junior high gym in Livingston Parish

26 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, July 22 2022 Jul 22, 2022 July 22, 2022 11:24 AM July 22, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Crews were called to a massive fire at a junior high gymnasium late Friday morning. 

Photos of the blaze showed a plume of smoke billowing from the gym at Live Oak Junior High on Old LA Highway 16. Officials with the school system said there were no reported injuries.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days