Crews begin months-long work to replace Burgess Road Bridge over West Colyell Creek on Monday
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Burgess Road Bridge over West Colyell Creek in Livingston Parish is being replaced, with several months of work starting next week.
Crews will begin work on the $1.87 million project on Monday, July 28. The work is expected to be complete by spring 2026.
Officials said that Burgess Road will not be closed until the nearby Lockhart Bridge, which is currently shut down by state transportation officials, is fully repaired and back open.
