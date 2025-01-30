Crawfish Tracker

73°
WBRZ is once again launching our Crawfish Price Index to make sure you're getting the best price for Crawfish this season.
We'll update our list every Thursday to help you prepare for your weekend feast. Our team reaches out to local merchants to verify their weekly price per pound, but prices could change without notice by the vendor.
If you would like to add your seafood shop or grocery store to our Crawfish Price Index, email us at news@wbrz.com. Make sure to type "Crawfish Price Index" in the subject line. You should include in your email the name of your business, address, phone number, price per pound for boiled crawfish, and social media link (if available.)
