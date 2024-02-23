Crawfish Tracker: Steadily going down

BATON ROUGE - We didn't stop believing. The prices keep going down, and here's hoping they continue to do so.

Crawfish prices ahead of this final February weekend didn't drop as drastically as they did last week, but a dollar drop is a dollar drop when we're used to something a little more wallet-friendly.

This week, the average price for a pound of boiled crawfish in the capital area is hovering around $9.49. Hopefully, things are coming up Baton Rouge.

