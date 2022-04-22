80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crawfish Tracker: Solid price drop after Easter

Friday, April 22 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - After a busy Easter weekend, the capital area is finally seeing a bit of relief in the crawfish market. 

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average piece of boiled crawfish plummeted to $4.83 per pound. The average for live crawfish fell to $3.31 by the pound. 

The average for both fell roughly 40 cents compared to last week.

The cheapest boiled crawfish found at restaurants polled for the tracker were around $3.99 per pound, with live crawdads going for as little as $2.50.

Read the full results from the crawfish tracker here.

