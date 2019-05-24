90°
Crawfish Tracker: Lowest prices of the season
BATON ROUGE - We're nearing the end of our little foray into the crawfish market. And with only one week left in this yearly tradition(if you wanna call it that), things are looking pretty fine for a boil.
According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, this week's average price for boiled crawfish is simmering around $3.73 per pound. Live crawfish will cost you even less at roughly $2.42 per pound on average.
While we STILL have yet to hit the same lows we reached last year, this is still the best prices have looked in 2019. Depending on your go-to spot for crawdads, you can find them boiled for as low as $2.39 a pound.
You can compare more local prices by checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index
