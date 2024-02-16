63°
Crawfish Tracker: A bit of relief ahead of the first weekend of Lent
BATON ROUGE - We sent up our prayers and maybe some of them were answered: we're seeing a bit of relief in the crawfish prices ahead of the first weekend of Lent.
This week, the Crawfish Price Index shows the average price per pound is going to be $10.72, a $2 drop from last week's brutal $12.79. As the season carries on, we hope to see those prices continue to drop, because let's be real: it's still way too high to be comfortable.
