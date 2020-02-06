Crawfish Tracker: 2020 Season off to somewhat pricey start

BATON ROUGE - Louisianans are getting their first taste of crawfish season, and it's off to a predictably expensive start.

WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index has the average price of boiled crawfish at $5.30 a pound, based on popular seafood spots in the Baton Rouge area. Buying your mudbugs live will cost about $3.77 per pound on average.

It's about in line with prices from this same time last year, when the average cost of live crawfish bounced from $6 to $5.22.

Today, you'll be hard-pressed to find anything cheaper than $4 by the pound if you plan on buying boiled. But you can potentially save a few bucks by buying live, with prices dipping as low as $3.

You can check the full results for this week's crawfish index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index/