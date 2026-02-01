33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash on I-12 Eastbound near Amite River leaves interstate closed

2 hours 17 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, February 01 2026 Feb 1, 2026 February 01, 2026 6:15 PM February 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Authorities are currently responding to a crash on I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River that has left the interstate closed.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday, leaving one vehicle upside down and the interstate closed in that area.

The crash has caused traffic to back up to O'Neal Lane.

Trending News

Drivers in the area should use caution or plan an alternate route.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days