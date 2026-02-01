33°
Latest Weather Blog
Crash on I-12 Eastbound near Amite River leaves interstate closed
DENHAM SPRINGS — Authorities are currently responding to a crash on I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River that has left the interstate closed.
The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday, leaving one vehicle upside down and the interstate closed in that area.
The crash has caused traffic to back up to O'Neal Lane.
Trending News
Drivers in the area should use caution or plan an alternate route.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three suspects arrested in Clinton Mardi Gras parade shooting that left 5...
-
Cardiologist Dr. Steven Kelley shares tips on maintaining a healthy heart
-
Krewe of Chemin Neuf rolls its second-ever parade in New Roads
-
King Cake Drive-Thru returns for third season with a pop-up in Baton...
-
Krewe of Denham Springs returns for 46th Anniversary
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Alabama for seventh straight win
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...