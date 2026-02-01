Man who allegedly led BRPD on chase in a stolen car arrested, ran out of gas in Krotz Springs

BATON ROUGE - A man who allegedly led Baton Rouge Police on a chase while driving a stolen car faster than 140 mph was arrested in Krotz Springs after the vehicle ran out of gas.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer tried to pull over 46-year-old Tekoah Woodson on Lobdell Boulevard for driving a car which was previously reported stolen.

Officers said Woodson was driving the stolen Mazda 3 when he drove off the road, onto the shoulder and against the flow of traffic while traveling at more than 140 mph. Woodson allegedly also ran a red light and swerved around a deputy's vehicle that was barricading the roadway.

BRPD said the car ran out of gas while it was crossing the Morganza Spillway into Krotz Springs. Officers said they found a clear pipe in Woodson's pocket and his license was currently suspended.

Woodson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on felony charges of theft of a vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the maximum speed limit, running a red light, driving with a suspended license and not obeying a barricade.