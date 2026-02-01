Latest Weather Blog
'Put the guns down:' Clinton community grieves after parade shooting
CLINTON — What was supposed to be a family-friendly Mardi Gras celebration in East Feliciana Parish ended in gunfire and chaos Saturday afternoon.
Authorities said gunfire broke out near the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse while the parade was underway. Five people, including a six-year-old child, were shot just 20 minutes into the Mardi Gras in the Country parade, according to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis. The child and one other victim were said to be in critical condition.
Travis said the parade was stopped before it could reach Main Street, and that deputies responded quickly and took three people into custody shortly after the shooting.
“They had guns in the immediate area, and we took those people into custody,” Travis said.
For those who came out expecting a safe, community celebration, the violence left a lasting impact.
One parade-goer described the shooting as “unnecessary,” saying people came out to enjoy the event, not to fear for their lives. Another said the incident makes them question whether they will return for future community events.
Others directed their frustration toward those who brought guns to the parade.
“The kids, y’all need to put the guns down,” one attendee said.
In a small town like Clinton, residents say violence like this affects everyone.
“Normally, it’s a family environment, so everybody gets hurt,” another paradegoer said. “When one person gets hurt in a smaller community, it hurts the whole community.”
State leaders also weighed in on the shooting.
Governor Jeff Landry released a statement calling the incident “absolutely horrific and unacceptable,” adding, “Please join us in praying for the victims.”
Attorney General Liz Murrill echoed that sentiment, saying, “Everyone responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is now asking for the public’s help. Anyone with photos or video of the shooting, or footage taken near the scene around that time, is urged to share it with investigators.
The shooting remains an active investigation.
