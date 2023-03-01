77°
Latest Weather Blog
Crash involving car, train shuts down Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A wreck involving a car and a train is blocking traffic on Essen Lane Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Essen just north of Perkins Road. No major injuries were reported.
It's unclear how long the road will be closed.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Multiple massage parlors closed after being raided by sheriff's office for prostitution
-
Newly released pictures show missing man in downtown BR before his disappearance
-
Fire destroys small Baton Rouge business
-
Seafood restaurant reduced to pile of rubble after early-morning fire
-
Roughly 200 employees abruptly laid off at Electronic Arts' Baton Rouge office
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs