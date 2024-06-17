Crash involving 18-wheeler bogs down I-12 morning commute for hours

BATON ROUGE - A crash involving an 18-wheeler left two lanes blocked on I-12 westbound into the capital city, causing backups into Denham Springs and slowing the Monday morning commute to molasses.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-12 westbound before the Sherwood Forest Boulevard exit. At 8:30 a.m., delays still remained and the trailer had not yet been removed, leaving lingering backups and traffic for miles.

Officials said there were no injuries in the crash, but there was no immediate word on what caused it.