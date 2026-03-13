Crafted Nibbles BR is hosting a St. Patrick's Day block party along Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE - Crafted Nibbles BR, a Baton Rouge-based, women-owned charcuterie and catering business, is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Block Party at its storefront on Perkins Road in celebration of the holiday weekend.

Known for creating themed culinary experiences for major holidays, Crafted Nibbles will welcome guests for a festive in-store celebration leading up to the city’s iconic Wearin’ of the Green Parade. Community members are encouraged to stop by on Friday for pre-parade snacks or visit on Saturday during the main celebration.

The block party will feature seasonal grazing options and interactive food experiences designed for guests preparing for holiday gatherings or looking for a festive stop during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Amenities include:

- St. Patrick’s Day-themed charcuterie boards-

- Specialty seasonal cheeses

- Build-Your-Own Cheese Box Bar

- Grab-and-go grazing boxes

- Holiday-themed treats and grazing options

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For additional information, catering inquiries or menu details, visit craftednibblesbr.com or follow Crafted Nibbles BR on social media.