Cowboy helped authorities wrangle horses after crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE - Several wild horses are being treated at LSU's vet school after a truck hauling them from Texas crashed into the tree line along I-12 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened sometime overnight on I-12 East near the Sherwood Forest exit, though it took hours to relocate the animals. East Baton Rouge Animal Control started the process of recovering the horses from the trailer shortly after midnight.

Accompanying police and Animal Control workers was self-described cowboy Charles Tillman.

“They call me out to come and help them when they get an emergency like this," Tillman explained.

Helping the control team isn't something new for Tillman, but the circumstances of this recovery were unusual. He said the horses were untrained and made it more difficult to corral them into another trailer.

“A regular horse or something gets on the interstate these cars could hit it, but these aren’t regular horses, these are basically wild bucking stock.”

As many as six horses were sent to LSU's vet school for treatment. One died in the crash.

Two people were also hurt in the crash, including one person who was said to be in critical condition.