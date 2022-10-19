53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cowboy helped authorities wrangle horses after crash on I-12

4 hours 11 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, October 19 2022 Oct 19, 2022 October 19, 2022 3:18 PM October 19, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence, Kalista Mitrisin

BATON ROUGE - Several wild horses are being treated at LSU's vet school after a truck hauling them from Texas crashed into the tree line along I-12 early Wednesday morning. 

The crash happened sometime overnight on I-12 East near the Sherwood Forest exit, though it took hours to relocate the animals. East Baton Rouge Animal Control started the process of recovering the horses from the trailer shortly after midnight.

Accompanying police and Animal Control workers was self-described cowboy Charles Tillman.

“They call me out to come and help them when they get an emergency like this," Tillman explained.  

Helping the control team isn't something new for Tillman, but the circumstances of this recovery were unusual. He said the horses were untrained and made it more difficult to corral them into another trailer. 

 “A regular horse or something gets on the interstate these cars could hit it, but these aren’t regular horses, these are basically wild bucking stock.” 

As many as six horses were sent to LSU's vet school for treatment. One died in the crash. 

Trending News

Two people were also hurt in the crash, including one person who was said to be in critical condition. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days