Covington High student allegedly attacked teacher as part of TikTok challenge

COVINGTON - A high school student was arrested in St. Tammany Parish after she allegedly assaulted her physically disabled teacher as part of a social media challenge.

The Covington Police Department said the attack happened Wednesday at Covington High School. The department said the student, 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson, was caught on video punching the 64-year-old teacher, knocking her to the ground.

Officers believe the attack was likely prompted by a viral social media challenge circulating on TikTok which involves users damaging school property or physically assaulting teachers.

Jackson was booked on a charge of battery of a school teacher.