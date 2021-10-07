86°
Covington High student allegedly attacked teacher as part of TikTok challenge
COVINGTON - A high school student was arrested in St. Tammany Parish after she allegedly assaulted her physically disabled teacher as part of a social media challenge.
The Covington Police Department said the attack happened Wednesday at Covington High School. The department said the student, 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson, was caught on video punching the 64-year-old teacher, knocking her to the ground.
Officers believe the attack was likely prompted by a viral social media challenge circulating on TikTok which involves users damaging school property or physically assaulting teachers.
Jackson was booked on a charge of battery of a school teacher.
