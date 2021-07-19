87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
COVID precautions lead to temporary closure of Gonzales Office of Motor Vehicles

By: Paula Jones

GONZALES - The Gonzales Office of Motor Vehicles announced Sunday that it will temporarily close its doors to the public beginning Monday.

The Gonzales location (320 East Ascension Street) will be closed until further notice, according to the news release. 

Officials with the OMV tied the closure to precautions related to COVID-19.

Customers are encouraged to visit www.expresslane.org for online services and a complete list of open offices. 

