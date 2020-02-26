55°
COVID-19 Outbreak: President Trump to confer with CDC Wednesday

55 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 February 26, 2020 11:16 AM February 26, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One after returning from a two-day trip to India, at Joint Base Andrews in Md., Feb. 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters

President Trump is meeting with representatives from the Centers for Disease Control at 6 p.m., Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak.

This meeting is happening despite the president's recent statements, which seemed to downplay the gravity of the outbreak.

According to ABC News, on Tuesday, Mr. Trump told reporters the situation was "under control" and was a "problem that's going to go away."

"We have very few people with it," Trump said, adding that he was not totally caught up on the latest details because of his trip to India but that "the people are getting better, they're all getting better," referring to patients in the U.S.

"I think that whole situation will start working out. Lot of talent, lot of brain power is being put behind it," he said.

Despite the president's assurance that the situation is contained, CDC officials warned Americans that the virus may cause "significant disruption."

"Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Tuesday at a news conference.

  

