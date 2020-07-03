COVID-19 causes an increase in fireworks sales this year

PLAQUEMINE - James Jones, who lives in Iberville Parish is stocking up on a lot of fireworks this year.

He is planning a backyard display just for his kids.

"I got two little bitty twin girls, who are two years old. They are going to watch fireworks, I'll be out in the middle yard, and they can watch them shoot," Jones said.



Sales are on fire this year here at the Louisiana Fireworks stand in Plaquemine.

They have been in business for 35 years, and this could be their best year ever due to a lot of folks going after the big box displays.



"Our most popular item is our 500-gram picks, we call that a show in a box," Sales Manager, Donavan Bell said.



Bell says the reason for the increase in sales is because the July 4th Hometown Celebration was canceled this year due to COVID-19.



"They are actually not doing the fireworks on the levee like they usually do, so right now a lot of people want to put their own thing together. They want their own show." Bell said.



Waterfront Park is where the annual community fireworks show is held. Even though the event is canceled this year the venue is still decked out in the patriotic colors red, white and blue.

With no huge displays happening this year in Plaquemine, Jones says he is spending extra this year on his own show.

"That man just took $100 from me, and I got another $100 to give him, so that's big enough," Jones said.



Police expect a long and loud night on Independence Day, with neighborhood fireworks going off until 2 a.m. in the morning.