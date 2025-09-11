Couple arrested for benefits fraud bought BMW, pool and plastic surgery while on Medicaid, AG says

BATON ROUGE - A Shreveport couple was arrested Wednesday for lying about their income to get Medicaid.

Attorney General Liz Murrill says that 42-year-old Ebony Taylor and 39-year-old Andre Jackson purchased a BMW, had a $94,000 pool installed and paid for plastic surgery while receiving government benefits.

Murrill said Taylor claimed she only made $750 every other week, and Jackson said he had no income. Their applications to LDH were accepted in 2017.

During the time that the couple was on Medicaid, they owned a $650,000 house, multiple pieces of land and had $350,000 in a savings account. The AG's office said financial records revealed the couple purchased big-ticket items and made small luxurious purchases like "jewelry, vacations, hotels, restaurants, a bridal store, Amazon, Netflix, Fanduel, furniture, orthodontics, liquor stores, and a cosmetic surgery in Texas."

Over the span of eight years, the couple defrauded the Medicaid program out of $127,000, the AG said. They were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for government benefits fraud and may face additional charges.