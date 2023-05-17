Councilman Aaron Lawler will not be seeking re-election to Ascension Parish Council

ASCENSION PARISH - Councilman Aaron Lawler has decided to finish out his term on the Ascension Parish Council and not seek re-election.

Lawler posted on social media on Wednesday that he hopes to still serve the parish by working with the Ascension Parks Foundation, a recently formed non-profit to improve recreation.

In January 2021, Lawler was caught in the middle of controversy regarding decisions about Ascension Parish drainage. WBRZ reported that Lawler wanted to spend $2.9 million of taxpayer money to improve drainage, but Parish President Clint Cointment didn't agree it was a smart spending move.

After a flash flood in June, the Ascension Parish Council was ready to put down a pathway for a stormwater plan and voted to cut down a year-long building moratorium that Cointment instated.

Cointment still disagreed, stating: “My initial impression is that this is a bad idea and the timing couldn’t be worse. What I want and what I’ve always wanted is to keep water out of peoples homes. I will do all I can to accomplish that goal.”

In late June, Cointment was removed from overseeing any drainage projects in the parish - a move pushed for by three Ascension Parish councilmembers, including Lawler. Residents were incredibly upset by the decision.

"Clint has done more for our community, for our parish, in 18 months than those repeat commissioners, councilmen-people have done in multiple terms," Gonzalez resident Brenda Whitney said.

A recall petition to make Lawler step down was filed in August.

On September 29, councilmembers reinstated Cointment into his position with the stipulation that the parish must hire an outside expert to oversee all projects related to drainage.