Council on Aging to receive nearly $500,000 to help feed teens in juvenile jail
BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council agreed to vote on paying the Council on Aging $480,480 to provide meals for teenagers in juvenile jail as they await trials Wednesday.
The allotted amount will feed the teens from Feb. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024. The council also has the option of extending that contract with the Council on Aging through the end of 2025.
Earlier this month, the mayor's office issued a statement in support of the agreement, saying "this agreement will provide consistent and timely services at no additional cost to City-Parish and will have no impact on employees. The kitchen at the detention center is operable and will be used when needed."
