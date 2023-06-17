Cosby's wife slated to give deposition in defamation case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.- Bill Cosby's wife is slated to answer questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit brought against her husband by seven women who claim the comedian sexually assaulted them decades ago.



Camille Cosby is scheduled to give a deposition Monday at the Springfield Marriott.



The women allege that Cosby defamed them by branding them as liars after they went public with allegations of sexual assault. He's denied their allegations and filed a countersuit.



Lawyers for the Cosbys attempted to quash the deposition subpoena, arguing that Camille Cosby does not have any relevant information. They also say her conversations with her husband are confidential.



After a judge ruled Friday that Camille Cosby's deposition must proceed, defense lawyers filed an emergency motion requesting a delay. A ruling Sunday said Monday's deposition can proceed.