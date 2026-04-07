Teenager among 3 people dead after car crashes into pole along River Road near L'Auberge

BATON ROUGE — Another person involved in a Monday night crash along River Road near the L'Auberge Casino was pronounced dead at the hospital after two people, including a 15-year-old, died at the scene of the crash.

First responders said, around 8:40 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a power pole shortly along River Road near Gardere Lane and L’auberge Crossing.

WBRZ previously reported that two people inside the vehicle were initially reported dead, but one occupant was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Their condition worsened and they were pronounced dead several hours later, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies identified two of the people who died as 20-year-old Zacariah Johnson and 15-year-old Marqies Duncan Jr. The third victim, a 30-year-old man, has not been identified, while deputies work to notify next of kin.