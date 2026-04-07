Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank expanding its reach with new mobile market

BATON ROUGE — The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is expanding its reach with a new mobile market.

The new Groceries on the Geaux program is set to launch this summer and is being funded by a multi-year agreement from Blue Point Number One.

The $1.797 million in funding from Blue Point will cover the purchase of the mobile market's delivery vehicle and three years of operating costs. The grocery-style mobile market will be stocked with fresh produce, proteins and shelf-stable goods at

affordable prices, and in some cases at no cost.

“Every household deserves reliable access to healthy, affordable food close to home,” said Liz Pfifer, President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “Groceries on the Geaux Mobile Market is an innovative way to expand access to healthy foods while honoring dignity and choice."

The mobile market will operate throughout the food bank's 11-parish service area, making regular stops on the west bank of Ascension Parish, where CF Industries and its partners are investing $3.7 billion to construct the Blue Point Complex as well as where CF Industries’ Donaldsonville Complex is located.